France Working With Allies on Plan Should US Move on Greenland

France is working with ⁠partners on a plan on how to respond should the United States act on its threat to take over Greenland, a minister said Wednesday, as Europe sought to address President Donald Trump's ambitions in the region.

A U.S. military seizure of Greenland from a longtime ally, Denmark, would send shock waves through the NATO alliance and deepen the divide between Trump and European leaders.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the subject would ‍be raised at a meeting with the foreign ministers of Germany and Poland later in the day.

"We want to ‍take action, but we want to do so together with our European partners," he said on France Inter radio.

Leaders from major European powers and Canada have rallied behind Greenland this week, saying the Arctic ⁠island belongs to its people, following a renewed threat by Trump to take over the territory.

Trump Renews Greenland Ambitions

Trump has in recent days repeated that he wants to gain control of Greenland, an idea first voiced in 2019 during his first presidency. ​He argues the island is key for U.S. military strategy and claims Denmark has not done enough to protect it.

The White House said Tuesday that Trump was discussing options for acquiring Greenland, including potential use of the U.S. military, in a revival of his ambition to control the strategic island, despite ‍European objections.

Barrot suggested a U.S. military operation had been ruled out by Washington's top diplomat.

"I myself was on the phone yesterday with ⁠U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (...) who confirmed that this was not the approach taken ... he ruled out the possibility of an invasion (of Greenland)," he said.

A U.S. military operation over the weekend that seized the leader of Venezuela had already rekindled concerns that Greenland might face a similar scenario.

A senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said this week that Trump and his advisers were discussing a variety of ways to ⁠acquire Greenland, including a purchase. Greenland and Denmark have ​said the island is not for sale.

Denmark's ⁠Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and his Greenlandic counterpart, Vivian Motzfeldt, have requested an urgent meeting with Rubio to discuss the situation.

"We would like to add some nuance to ‍the conversation," Rasmussen wrote in a social media post. "The shouting match must be replaced by a more sensible dialog. Now."

Denmark Rejects Claim Russian, Chinese Ships Stalk Greenland

The world's largest ‌island but with a population of just 57,000 people, Greenland is not an independent member of NATO but is covered by Denmark's membership of the Western alliance.

The island is strategically located between Europe and North America, making it a critical site for the U.S. ballistic missile defense ⁠system for ​decades. Its mineral wealth also aligns with Washington's ‍ambition to reduce reliance on China.

Trump has repeatedly said Russian and Chinese vessels are stalking waters around Greenland, which Denmark disputes.

"The image that's being painted of Russian and Chinese ships right inside the Nuuk fjord and ‍massive Chinese investments being made is not correct," Rasmussen told reporters late on Tuesday.

Vessel tracking data from MarineTraffic and LSEG show no presence of Chinese or Russian ships near Greenland.