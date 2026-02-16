California Woman Stands Up to Anti-MAGA Bullies at Her Gym

A California woman who was told by the owner of a gym where she's a member not to wear her Trump hat said she had to fight off liberal bullies.

In an opinion piece in the New York Post, Katie Zacharia said after the gym owner's order, "I responded that I would never take my Trump hat off to appease the left," calling it "raw, unfiltered intolerance."

She pointed out that "the First Amendment has no discomfort clause. A Team Trump or MAGA hat isn't obscenity or hate speech — it is political expression supporting our sitting president."

Zacharia said the problem at her local cardio kickboxing gym at which she has been a member for years started when one woman in the back of the class "rudely interrupted the instructor midroutine, turned the class into chaos, harassed the teacher to force me to remove my hat or face the wall so she wouldn't have to see it, killed the entire vibe, and then stormed out like a petulant child."

Zacharia said that although "the instructor did not force me to remove my hat and supported my right to continue wearing my Trump/MAGA hats in class," later on "two additional liberal women wrote emails and waged online smear campaigns behind the scenes, leading to the owner of the gym to ask me not to wear my hat."

Zacharia said that "the gym caved to these liberal bullies, punishing a lawful viewpoint to appease outrage."

She pointed out that these are the same type of liberal "radicals who enforced COVID mask tyranny, shunned the unvaccinated, and demanded blind compliance. Now they hide behind screens, scream at instructors, or tattle anonymously to enforce their will. It's pure cowardice masquerading as virtue."

She emphasized that "their extreme ideology — weaponized by outrage and entitlement — threatens America itself. From obstructing ICE agents to radicalizing everyday spaces like gyms, they transform neutral environments into hostile echo chambers where dissent equals 'threat.'"

Zacharia stressed that "this isn't about a hat. It's about the right to speak and express yourself without fear — even in 'tolerant' California.

"When private businesses become dissent-free zones, that's the quiet death of freedom."

She added that "I refuse to stay silent. My constitutional rights aren't negotiable. Tyranny thrives when good people lack courage."