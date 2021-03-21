Trump Takes Victory Lap on Letlow Win

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday congratulated Republican Julia Letlow on winning the special election in Louisiana to replace her late husband in Congress.

Letlow, who won the seat in Louisiana’s 5th District in part due to vocal support from Trump, bested at least eight Republicans to avoid a runoff.

“Congratulations to Julia Letlow on her BIG win in Louisiana!” Trump said in a statement released by his Save America PAC. “Despite running in a field with a dozen candidates, no runoff election is necessary because she received 65% of the vote — an incredible victory. I am thrilled for Julia and the entire Letlow family. Luke is looking down proudly from above.”

Trump won the district by 30 points in 2016 and 2020. He endorsed Letlow earlier this month.

Letlow in a statement said, "this is an incredible moment, and it is truly hard to put into words."

"What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana’s 5th District. I am humbled that you would entrust me with the honor of your vote and the privilege to serve you in Congress. A simple thank you doesn’t fully encapsulate the depth of my gratitude," she said.

Letlow’s husband, Luke, 41, won the election in November and died one month later after battling COVID-19. Her election brings the number of Republican women in Congress to 31, compared to 13 at the end of last cycle.

Letlow was the popular pick to replace her husband. She raised more than $680,000 as of the end of February – no other candidate raised more than $70,000 – and was backed by the state GOP. It was her first bid.

She ran on issues similar to those that her husband discussed during his campaign. She talked of supporting agriculture in the largely rural district, expanding broadband internet access and supporting conservative values.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.