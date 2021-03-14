Cleta Mitchell to Newsmax TV: Fight Dems' 'Full-Scale Assault' on Elections

Democrats have long been dumping resources into "rigging" the elections process and it is time conservatives respond in kind to this "full-scale assault" on election integrity, according to newly tapped Freedomworks' National Election Protection Initiative Chair Cleta Mitchell on Newsmax TV.

"A long time ago. I was a Democrat, and so I cut my political teeth as a Democrat and one of the things I realized over the years is that Democrats are all about the process, the political process," Mitchell, who was named chair of the NEPI this week, told Sunday's "Save the Nation." "They think if they can just manipulate and change the process and keep tweaking the process, they will change the outcome.

"That's why the left and the Democrats are always so determined to rewrite the rules of political engagement."

Mitchell's grassroots campaign to protect election integrity will work to combat Democrats' reforms on "everything from voting laws to redistricting" to campaign finance laws, lobbying laws, ethics laws," she said.

"The left and the Democrats, they spent enormous resources and time working of those things," she added.

"Republicans tend to focus more on substantive issues – taxes, education school choice, the economy, foreign policy – and don't really understand that if you don't get the process, if you don't fight with the left over the process, all of the substance in the world is not going to turn out right."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's H.R. 1 is headed over to the Senate for a vote that would "codify" 2020 election law violations – as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax TV earlier this month.

"The left would rig the process with his H.R. 1, and with adding states and completely changing how House member's districts are selected, so it's a full scale assault," Mitchell said. "They're going try to cram it through the Senate just like they did to the House."

This bill is just a culmination of decades of grassroots work by Democrats to move the elections process in their favor, noted Mitchell, whose new initiative will be countering all aspects of that for conservatives.

"The left has been engaged for many years," she noted. "They have a plethora of organizations left-wing organizations that are really an extension of the Democratic Party. And they have been actively engaged in essentially trying to wipe out all of the safeguards in election administration that have developed over the past century."

Among the NEPI's goals, Mitchell said, is to clean up voter rolls, refining who is legally permitted to vote, work to pass voter I.D. laws, register new legal voters, staff local election jobs and educate and train elections officials on law and process, and lobby against radical election law changes that seek to bolster Democrats in elections.

"These are all things that we've been fighting with the left over for a number of years," Mitchell said, noting they all came to a head during former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss. "I think now Americans have awakened to what the left is doing and they're ready to fight back. I certainly hope they are."

