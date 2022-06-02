Rep. Zeldin to Newsmax: Every School Should Have Armed Guards, Single Entry

Congressman Lee Zeldin told Newsmax that if elected governor of New York, he would make sure every school has a "trained, armed, school resource officer" and "a single point of entry."

During a Thursday appearance on "Prime News," the Republican gubernatorial candidate also suggested New York should begin looking into allowing educators to carry a firearm "safely and securely."

"We should be looking at that as something that helps secure the school. I don't think that should be perceived as a threat at all," Zeldin said of arming teachers.

The representative from Long Island further emphasized the necessity to take school shooting threats seriously, responding specifically to an incident involving a now-detained Florida fifth-grader who claimed his threats were a joke.

"I think this is a real issue. We just saw this in the next town over from where I live in Suffolk County. Where the local district attorney had to arrest a young person who issued a threat to shoot up a school. We have to be taking it seriously," Zeldin proclaimed.

"It's not some funny prank. You have to make an example of those who are going too far because you have to treat it seriously," he continued. "You then end up flexing out resources towards investigating it, and it's something that should come with consequences."

Zeldin will face political adviser Andrew Giuliani, former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino, and businessman Harry Wilson in the GOP New York gubernatorial primary on June 28, according to Ballotpedia.

An Emerson College poll released earlier this month showed Zeldin ahead of Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, by eight percentage points.

Meanwhile, incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul faces Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City public advocate Jumaane Williams in the Democratic primary.

