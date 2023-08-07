×
Tags: law enforcement | donald trump | indictment | atlanta | courthouse | security

Atlanta Increasing Security, Preps for Trump Indictment

Monday, 07 August 2023 10:12 PM EDT

Amid rumors that another indictment of former President Donald Trump could be handed down soon in Atlanta, the city has been upping security around its state courthouse.

NBC News reported Monday that the road in front of the Superior Court of Fulton County has been closed to traffic, with orange barricades and metal barriers lining the street.

In addition, officers from both the sheriff's and marshal's offices are there, with a bomb-sniffing dog brought in to check media vehicles during the early morning.

The law enforcement presence comes as some speculate that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will soon present a case surrounding the 2020 election to a grand jury that implicates Trump.

Thus far, the grand jury has heard testimony from 75 witnesses, and it has recommended the indictment of over a dozen individuals, according to court records and past reports.

Willis' investigation into whether Trump took steps to alter the election's results illegally comes after audio leaked of a call between the former president and state Attorney General Brad Raffensperger.

In the call, Trump appears to say that he wants Raffensperger "to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state."

While critics have accused Trump of trying to push the attorney general to make up the votes, Trump's legal team has maintained that he was asking Raffensperger to find potentially uncounted votes.

Since then, Willis has also been looking into a potential meeting of the so-called "alternate electors" who would contest the election. Those individuals, though, have held that it was just an education-related gathering.

Trump was indicted last week by Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith's office for his alleged behavior following the 2020 election and the subsequent Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

His specific charges are conspiracy to defraud the country, conspiracy to obstruct Congress, the obstruction of Congress, and conspiracy against Americans' civil rights.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
