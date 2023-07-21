Report: Prosecutor Preparing Racketeering Indictment Against Trump

A Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor is reportedly preparing to oversee a possible grand jury indictment of former President Donald Trump on racketeering charges for his efforts to contest the 2020 election results, The Guardian newspaper is reporting.

The news outlet attributed its information to two sources briefed on the matter. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis believes she has evidence to pursue the racketeering indictment based on laws related to influencing witnesses and computer trespass, the sources told The Guardian.

The racketeering statute in Georgia spells out that any attempts to solicit or coerce the qualifying crimes can be included as predicate acts of racketeering activity, even when those crimes cannot be indicted separately.

It is unclear what specific evidence Willis might have. But the influencing witnesses could possibly relate to Trump's conversations with Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he asked Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes, the sources said.

Willis might be expecting a grand jury to unseal August indictments resulting from her investigation of former President Donald Trump and his allies, The New York Times reported in May.

The Times came to that conclusion after Willis announced remote work days for most of her staff during the first three weeks of August, asking judges in a downtown Atlanta courthouse not to schedule trials for part of that time as she prepares to bring charges.

Willis made the request to judges in a letter to 21 Fulton County officials, including the chief county judge, Ural Glanville, and the sheriff, Pat Labat.