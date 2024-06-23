WATCH TV LIVE

Gov. Noem Coy on Jan. 6 Pardons

By    |   Sunday, 23 June 2024 07:56 PM EDT

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem dodged the question when asked if she agrees with former President Donald Trump that those who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol should be pardoned, instead repeatedly stating on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that "each of those situations needs to be looked at separately."

Trump said earlier this year that one of his first actions while in the Oval Office if elected president would be freeing people imprisoned for participating in the attack at the Capitol, calling them "hostages," The Hill reported.

Moderator Peter Alexander repeatedly asked Noem if she agrees with the former president that those who participated in the attack should be pardoned, with the governor emphasizing that it would be "based on [Trump's] prerogative and his decision when he looks at those cases."

"Each of those individuals needs to be looked at separately, as far as what their role was and what was happening in that situation," she said.

"What I have been very clear about is that we don't want to see another Jan. 6 again. Nobody in this country wants to see another day like that again.

"And I believe that Donald Trump, when he comes back to the White House and is in charge of this country, we're going to have incredible opportunities to show that people in this country will be safer, that we'll have law and order back in our streets. If you look at one of the most violent areas of our country is often Democrat-run cities, sanctuary cities with an open border," Noem said.

