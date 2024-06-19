WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: eric burlison | january 6 panel | subpoenas

Rep. Burlison: Rescind Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas

By    |   Wednesday, 19 June 2024 02:43 PM EDT

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., this week introduced a resolution that would withdraw the congressional subpoenas issued to associates of former President Donald Trump.

Burlison, in a press release Tuesday, announced that he and 24 of his colleagues are introducing a resolution to rescind the subpoenas that the special committee investigating the events surrounding the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 to various Trump associates, including his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, and former deputy assistant to the president Peter Navarro.

The resolution would also withdraw the panel's recommendations that the associated be found in contempt of Congress.

"It is past time for the House of Representatives to take action to begin undoing the harm that was caused by the illegitimate January 6th Committee," Burlison said in a statement.

Burlison added: "The Committee was nothing more than a political witch hunt to blame President Trump and his advisors for the events that took place on January 6, 2021, and influence the 2022 mid-term elections and 2024 presidential election.

"The Committee was legally deficient in its composition and was more focused on producing made-for-TV hearings than following House rules. The subpoenas that were issued were legally insufficient and should be rescinded, and the contempt of Congress referrals based on those subpoenas should be withdrawn. This is the right thing to do, and I hope all members of the House will join me in this effort."

The legislators who joined Burlison in sponsoring the resolution include House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good, R-Va., and Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Chip Roy, R-Texas, among others.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
