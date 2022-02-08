Trump Endorses Kristi Noem for Reelection

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave his backing to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as she seeks reelection this year.

Trump released his endorsement through his Save America PAC, saying:

"Kristi Noem has done a great job as Governor of South Dakota. She is strong on Borders, the Second Amendment, preserving land and Energy Dominance, Medical Freedom, and kept South Dakota open during COVID. She fully supports our great Law Enforcement, Military, our wonderful Vets — and is a fighter for the incredible people of South Dakota. Kristi has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Noem, a Republican who will finish her first term in office in January, has been a firm ally of Trump. When he visited Mount Rushmore in 2020 to bring fireworks back to the national monument after a long absence, the governor presented him with mockup of the monument with his own face added alongside presidents Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt.