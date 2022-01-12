Gov. Kristi Noem: Not Only Did We Stay Open, 'We Rolled Out the Welcome Mat'

While South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem is being bandied about as a potential candidate for the 2024 presidential ticket, she remains focused first on issues most important to her state.

"I'm running for reelection here in South Dakota," Noem told Newsmax's "Eric Bolling: The Balance." "I hope they want to keep me. I hope that here in 2022, they'll make the decision to hang on to me for another four years. I love my state and I love my people."

South Dakota under Noem's leadership has been hailed as a success story amid the COVID-19 pandemic, both in keeping the economy open and the people safe.

"Because we trusted in liberty, people chose to visit our state by the millions," Noem tweeted before her appearance with host Eric Bolling. "We didn't just keep the 'open' sign on. We rolled out the welcome mat for tourists."

Noem has also been at the forefront nationally of protecting her state's children from indoctrination in schools and equal protection under the law in athletics.

Noem has proposed legislation to ensure public school students "won't be taught to be involved and used in an activist agenda," she told host Eric Bolling.

House Bill 1012 would prevent institutions from teaching students that any individual is inferior based on race, color, sex, religion, ethnicity or national origin. It would also prevent the teaching of tenets that individuals should "be adversely treated or feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin."

"It's a bill that will ensure what we don't see happening what we've seen in other places around the country, and we're doing it in combination with another bill that we're introducing that will ensure we don't have racism taught in our curriculum, in our schools as well," Noem said.

Noem added her state is "going to ensure that our kids learn a true and honest history of the United States of America, and the state of South Dakota."

"It's important that we make sure that kids really know the history of America," she said. "I think that's what's discouraged me the most is to watch people twist our real history.

"And so, ensuring that we have an honest conversation about what America and our founders have gone through in the past and recognizing their flaws, but also their great achievements. We'll make sure that our next generation truly appreciates the blessing of living in this country."

