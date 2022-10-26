×
Emerson Poll: GOP Gov. Noem Holds 19-Point Lead for Reelection

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 26 October 2022 02:55 PM EDT

South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem holds a commanding 19-point lead against Democrat Jamie Smith, according to a new poll published Wednesday by Emerson College Polling and The Hill.

Noem, a Republican running for reelection, has support from 56% of likely general election voters, compared with 37% for Smith.

Only 3% say they plan to vote for Libertarian Tracey Quint.

Additionally, 74% of the voters expect Noem to get reelected. About 45% of the registered Democrats expect Noem to win, while 91% of Republicans do, and 68% of independents/other party do.

"Smith leads Noem among independent voters 46% to 39%, and among Democratic voters 80% to 17%; however, Smith's support is not strong enough to surpass Noem's majority of Republican voters' support in South Dakota who represent the majority of registered voters, and she leads among Republicans 83% to 12%," Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling wrote in a statement.

The Emerson College-The Hill poll surveyed 1,500 very likely South Dakota general election voters from Oct. 19-21. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.

