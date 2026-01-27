Daily Mail Poll: One-Third of Voters Approve of DHS' Noem

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing intensifying political pressure after a Daily Mail and JL Partners survey reported her approval rating at 33%, as Democrats threatened to impeach her, and President Donald Trump signaled she would remain in her role.

House Democrat leaders said Tuesday that if Noem is not fired "immediately," they will begin impeachment proceedings, according to a statement led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

The warnings follow two fatal shootings in Minneapolis involving federal immigration officers during the Trump administration's deportation operation in Minnesota. Alex Pretti, 37, an ICU nurse, was shot and killed Saturday, Jan. 24, and another U.S. citizen, Renee Good, 37, died after being shot Jan. 7.

The White House has said multiple federal investigations are underway into Pretti's killing, including probes involving DHS and the FBI, along with an internal review by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The Daily Mail/JL Partners poll was conducted Jan. 26 among more than 1,000 registered voters, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

The poll found that 41% disapproved of Noem and that 46% of respondents said she should be impeached, while 42% said Trump should fire her.

Independent polling has also shown more negative than positive views of Noem, though results differed from the Daily Mail figures. A Quinnipiac University national poll of registered voters released Jan. 13 found 36% approved of Noem's job performance, and 52% disapproved.

Trump has moved in recent days to alter the chain of command in Minnesota, replacing Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino with border czar Tom Homan at the helm as the White House seeks to defuse unrest after the shootings.

Trump told reporters he would be "watching over" the investigation into Pretti's death as he defended Noem, saying she would not be stepping down.

Republican officials have argued that Minnesota Democrats helped inflame the confrontations around federal immigration operations in Minneapolis.

In a Truth Social post after the killing of Pretti, Trump accused Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, both Democrats, of inciting "Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric."

In separate remarks, Noem accused Walz and Frey of encouraging violence and said they "choose violence" and "encourage the destruction of their city," and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "Obstructing federal law enforcement and inciting violence against officers is wrong and illegal."

Nevertheless, Democrats have already taken formal steps toward Noem's impeachment.

A House resolution to impeach, H.Res. 996, lists 111 Democrat co-sponsors as of Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.