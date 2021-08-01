Kinzinger: Select Committee May Not Have to Subpoena Trump

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of only two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol, said Sunday he supports issuing subpoenas in connection with the probe, but he doesn't know that the committee will need to call in former President Donald Trump to testify.

"We may not even have to talk to Donald Trump to get the information," the Illinois Republican said on ABC's "This Week," "If you talk to the former president, that's a whole new set of everything associated with it."

But, Kinzinger added, there are a "lot of people" around Trump that could be called in, but it's still "one thing" if the former president has "unique information."

Kinzinger also said he is willing to support subpoenas for anyone who can "shed light" on Jan. 6, even members of his party including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

"Anybody with parts of that information, with inside knowledge, can probably expect to be talking to the committee," Kinzinger told show co-host Jonathan Karl.

He acknowledged that there are members of his party who are trying to push aside the Jan. 6 incidents as being "politically inconvenient," but the select committee wants to get at the truth.

"If anybody's scared of this investigation I ask you one question, what are you afraid of?" the lawmaker said. "I mean, either you're afraid of being discovered, of having some culpability in it or, you know what? If you think it wasn't a big deal, then you should allow this to go forward."

The House panel held its first hearing on Tuesday, with four police officers who responded on Jan. 6 testifying. In name, the committee is bipartisan, but only Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., represent their party on the panel after McCarthy pulled back his picks when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected GOP Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jim Banks, R-Ind., as members.

Meanwhile, the Republican House Leadership held a press conference before the hearing, during which Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who replaced Cheney as GOP conference head after party members ousted her from the leadership role, blamed Pelosi for the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol.

Kinzinger called the push from his fellow Republicans, and Stefanik's comments, "insane."

"That's like blaming someone for being a victim of a crime," said Kinzinger. "This is where we have to take back the narrative, particularly speaking as a fellow conservative to conservatives."