GOP Leader McCarthy Plans 'Preservation Notices' for Oversight of Dems

GOP Leader McCarthy Plans 'Preservation Notices' for Oversight of Dems
House Minority Leaders Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. (AP Images)

By    |   Sunday, 19 December 2021 10:58 AM

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is not only preparing to turn the tables on the majority in the 2022 midterm elections, but he is also beefing up efforts for subsequent retribution for Democrats hunting down the Trump administration officials in investigations.

McCarthy is planning "preservation notices" for President Joe Biden's Cabinet for them to save communications and documents for future oversight in Congress, Axios reported Sunday.

The investigations will not be able to be carried out in a Democrat-led Congress, but in the event Republicans take over, McCarthy's preservation notices to the Biden administration might prove fruitful to spur probes of Democrats like they have conducted of the Trump administration, including the Mueller Report, Ukraine, COVID-19, and Jan. 6.

The Republicans investigative curiosity is piqued by the deadly Afghanistan withdrawal, but there are a number of other areas where oversight might only be called to the forefront by the GOP, including, as Axios reported:

  • Origins of COVID-19.
  • Leak of IRS data about billionaires.
  • Alleged National Security Agency spying on Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
  • Attorney General Merrick Garland's memo mobilizing the FBI and Justice Department attorneys to look into investigating and prosecuting local school board protests.
  • Mass illegal immigration.
  • Communications with teachers unions on COVID-19 lockdowns and mask mandates.
  • Cloud-computing contract known as J.E.D.I.

McCarthy will be adding staff, counsel, resources to lead the efforts to investigate a number of Republican interests in oversight of the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress, according to Axios.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is not only preparing to turn the tables on the majority in the 2022 midterm elections, but he is also beefing up efforts for subsequent retribution for Democrats hunting down the Trump administration officials in...
