Trump: McConnell 'Best Thing That Ever Happened' to 'Radical Left'

Former President Donald Trump continued his excoriation of two frequent targets: "Radical Left thugs" and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in a pair of scathing statements Saturday.

The theme weaved between both is the deterioration of election integrity, which Trump suggested will ultimately be further impugned by McConnell's interest in working with Democrats instead of against them.

"All the Democrats want to do is put people in jail," Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC on Saturday, clearly referring to House Democrats' pursuit of contempt of Congress for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as they work to reduce bail for criminals throughout the crime-hit United States and open the borders to mass illegal immigration.

"They are vicious, violent, and Radical Left thugs. They are destroying people's lives, which is the only thing they are good at. They couldn't get out of Afghanistan without disgracing our country. The economy and inflation are a disaster. They're letting thugs and murderers into our country — their DA's, AG's, and Dem law enforcement are out of control.

"This is what happens in communist countries and dictatorships, and they don't think they'll be held accountable for rigging the 2020 presidential election. The Jan. 6 Unselect Committee is a cover-up for what took place on Nov. 3, and the people of our country won't stand for it."

Trump also blasted the Democrats for spinning away from their failed efforts to pass Build Back Better spending plans to turn back to their oft-failed efforts to pass election laws that would federalize future elections, a Republicans frequently argue in rebuke.

"The Democrats are now on a new kick with their so-called Voting Rights Bill, which is a disaster for our country and certainly the Republican Party," Trump added in another Saturday statement from his Save America PAC. "The problem is, good old Mitch gave away our primary negotiating weapon — the debt limit, and he got nothing for it.

"This is Democrat controlled legislation that will make it virtually impossible for Republicans to win elections. It is a scam, as is everything else being put forth by the Democrats. McConnell is the best thing that ever happened to them!"