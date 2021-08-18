Kevin McCarthy: Ron Kind's Retirement Means House Majority 'in Play'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News this week that he saw Rep. Ron Kind’s, D-Wis., retirement announcement as the moment that he could tell the House majority “was in play” in the upcoming midterm elections.

McCarthy said, in an interview on the final day of his “Gold Caucus Summit” in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that "when you sit back and you look and you want to pinpoint when was the bellwether, when was the moment in time that you truly felt that you knew that the majority was in play and you had the capability of winning – when Ron Kind said that he was retiring.”

Kind won reelection just last year in a district that former President Donald Trump won in the same election, but has recently become the eighth Democrat in the House to announce that they won’t seek reelection. Democrats hold only a five-seat advantage over Republicans in the House, and McCarthy predicted on Tuesday that more of their House members will announce their retirements in the near future.

"Once you get past Thanksgiving and members go home, and they’re Democrats and they’ve been challenged before and they’re going to get beat up, Congress is not that great," the House GOP leader said. "They’ve got new lines where they have to go meet new people and they’re still going to have the White House. They’re going to make a decision to retire, that’s the best time so they can go get another job. When we get that retirement number up higher, into double-digit figures, the whole thing becomes a different play."

McCarthy added that if "you look at the issue set of where the public is at – crime, inflation, wokeism, the border – all of those the Democrats have to play defense. Republicans don’t have to play defense at all."

He went on to say, "this is going to be a lasting majority. You’ve got history on your side… you’ve got redistricting at the same time. This is the one window for the next decade."

The congressman said that the previous election, where House Republicans managed to make gains despite the GOP losing control of the White House and the Senate, was the "first time since ’94 no incumbent lost, but more importantly we beat 15 Democrats. We elected more women than at any given time. The recruiting class we had last time was fabulous. I think this one is even almost better…. This cycle we have five people who ran last time who came very close that I believe will take us into the majority…. We’re going to have a much bigger field against them (the Democrats) than they can even imagine."