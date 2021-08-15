GOP Leader McCarthy: Afghanistan Takeover 'an Embarrassment' to US

The fall of Kabul, Afghanistan, is not just "an embarrassment to our nation," but a loss for human rights and Afghan women, according to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

McCarthy lamented the changing of the guard in Afghanistan amid President Joe Biden's withdrawal, tweeting Friday night:

"Tonight we held a call with Afghanistan's Ambassador to the US to discuss the deteriorating situation. I remain deeply concerned with the Biden Admin’s mismanagement of their bungled withdrawal. Much like his failed withdrawal from Iraq, it is an embarrassment to our nation."

McCarthy added in a subsequent tweet he fears a "humanitarian crisis" will ensue, particularly with the respect to human rights abuses, leaving the rights of "Afghan women" to "suffer the most":

"What will unfold in Afghanistan will be a humanitarian crisis. The regime that is taking power is one that routinely violates human rights, particularly the rights of women. "Afghan women who have voted, gone to school, and lived independently for 20 years will suffer the most."

McCarthy's remarks came before Taliban fighters entered Kabul on Sunday and sought the unconditional surrender of the central government.

The war in Afghanistan, which began after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, was the longest continuous war in American history. The Taliban takeover marks the end of the 20-year U.S. effort to remake Afghanistan.

"After I took out ISIS, I established a credible deterrent," former President Donald Trump said in a statement released late Saturday. "That deterrent is now gone. The Taliban no longer has fear or respect for America, or America’s power. What a disgrace it will be when the Taliban raises their flag over America’s Embassy in Kabul. This is complete failure through weakness, incompetence, and total strategic incoherence."