McCarthy: Failure to Pick Speaker 'Embarrassing'

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, while placing blame for the impasse in the House on picking his replacement on Rep. Matt Gaetz, Sunday called the situation "embarrassing" and said that he would once again push for the continuing resolution that led to calls for his ouster.

"This is embarrassing for the Republican Party. McCarthy said on NBC News's "Meet the Press." "It's embarrassing for the nation, and we need to look at one another and solve the problem."

The California Republican added that eight Republicans "led by Gaetz have created this chaos by joining every single Democrat in voting to shut down one branch of government."

"I would do the exact same thing again," said McCarthy "Could you imagine if we were having this discussion right now with the American government shut down, with our troops in the Middle East wondering when they'll get paid again? Keeping the government open was the right decision to make and I'd make it again each and every day."

The first two nominees for speaker, Reps. Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan, both could have done the job, said McCarthy, but instead, "the chaos has continued."

"We need to solve this problem and we have a wide-open southern border, crushing inflation and we've got war in the Middle East," said McCarthy. "This is not a moment in time to play around with learning on the job."

McCarthy reiterated that he is supporting House Majority Whip Tom Emmer for the post, and said "We need to get him elected this week and move on."

The former speaker would not answer a question directly about whether he'll seek his old seat back if there is not a successful vote this week for speaker, responding to show anchor Kristen Welker "I know you have your job."

"I'm still a member of my Congress, and I will lead in any way I can help to protect America," McCarthy said. "I will rule to secure our border and I will work to stop the inflation. I will make sure war does not break out in Israel and that Israel has every resource they need to defend themselves and most importantly, I am going to press the administration. We have to destroy Hamas, but you cannot do it without confronting Iran."

Meanwhile, McCarthy said he knows it will be an uphill battle to get Emmer confirmed, but it's important to look at what's happening in the nation.

"I'm concerned about a [terrorist] cell sitting inside America today," said McCarthy. "We just caught 18 people just last month on the FBI terrorist watch list coming across our border and more than 160 have done it this year."

Emmer, he added, was in the room to help pass a border security bill, legislation to make the United States energy independent, and the parents' bill of rights.

Emmer also stood up "when the Democrats wanted to defund the police and decriminalize the laws and he's been successful," said McCarthy. "This is not a time for a learning experience. Tom would be able to walk into the job and do it."

McCarthy also spoke out against President Joe Biden's call for an urgent $105 billion funding bill that includes far more aid for Ukraine than Israel.

"I would not want to delay any aid for Israel," he said. "I would have already sent aid to Israel."