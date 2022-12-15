'Only Kevin' Republicans Set for House Speaker Battle

Moderate House Republicans who have grown weary of farther-right anti-Kevin McCarthy conservatives are considering engaging in tough tactics to bring legislator back into the fold, CNN reports.

Among their plans: Kick those opposing McCarthy off their committee assignments. But such tactics aren't typical of the moderates, and may not work, CNN noted.

Another tactic being considered by these "Only Kevin" Republicans is voting against a rules package proposed by the "Never Kevin" Republicans. The "Never Kevin" group wants to allow any single House member to bring up a floor vote to remove the speaker at any time.

McCarthy opposes the move but has had to consider the group's proposals to get their votes.

The "Never Kevins" have threatened to team up with Democrats to elect a speaker if multiple rounds of voting fail to produce a winner.

"Teams win. Fractured teams lose," Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, who co-chairs the centrist Main Street Caucus, told CNN. "We can’t let a handful hold the conference hostage.

Rep. Andy Biggs, a leader of the anti-McCarthy group, told CNN he isn't intimidated by the threat of retaliation.

"When you do the right thing, if somebody wants to punish you for doing the right thing? That’s on them," he said.

Besides, McCarthy has opposed the tactic being used against Republicans in the past when Democrats removed Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., from their committees over social media posts, The Hill noted.

Former President Donald Trump has been lobbying for McCarthy, according to a New York Times report, but it appears not to be helping.

Four members of the "Never Kevin" group, Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Ralph Norman, R-S.C., Biggs., R-Ariz., and Matt Rosendale R-Mont., wouldn't comment to the Hill whether Trump has talked to them about voting for McCarthy.

But Gaetz said on his podcast Wednesday that Trump is not “entirely sold” on McCarthy; he simply sees him as the best choice.

"The buried lede here is that President Trump’s lobbying effort, if it still exists, isn’t inspired by any sense that Kevin McCarthy is strong. And that’s probably why President Trump’s lobbying effort has not moved a single vote in favor of Kevin McCarthy. We know that his heart’s not in it,” Gaetz said.