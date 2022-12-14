×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: andybiggs | mccarthy | housespeaker | republicans

Rep. Biggs: I Can Block McCarthy From Speakership on First Ballot

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Wednesday, 14 December 2022 05:12 PM EST

Rep. Andy Biggs told SiriusXM's "The Briefing with Steve Scully" on Wednesday that he has enough support from fellow House members in his challenge against Rep. Kevin McCarthy to become speaker that McCarthy won't win the position on the first ballot.

The Arizona Republican said that he has "quiet support ... enough so that, certainly on the first ballot, Mr. McCarthy won't be elected speaker."

He added that many "people have come up to me quietly and they're concerned because, you know, if he does become the speaker, they don't want to be out there because they're afraid of retribution, that type of thing, which is fair and I understand that. But I cannot tell you how many people have come up to me and indicated their appreciation for my contest to the speakership race.”

Biggs added, "I think that people need to understand the argument that ... only Kevin McCarthy can do this is specious. Because we have a lot of talent, a lot of very bright people. ... I think there's a lot of good people who could come in there that I could work with, that both the more moderate side and the more conservative side of our conference can work together."

When asked why members of Congress should support him for speaker, Biggs said, "If they want someone who can articulate the [Republican] position, who's been in leadership in these types of situations before and, by the way, has been in multiple leadership positions in this conference since I've been here — and recognized as being able to articulate positions and advocate for positions — and is respectful of everybody in our conference, then I would be your guy."

The congressman added, "There are more things that hold [the GOP] together than divide us, but I just don't think that the American people are going to be content with us just sitting on our hands, which unfortunately has been the pattern we've seen from leader McCarthy over the last 12 years since he's been in leadership."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Andy Biggs told SiriusXM's "The Briefing with Steve Scully" on Wednesday that he has enough support from fellow House members in his challenge against Rep. Kevin McCarthy to become speaker that McCarthy won't win the position on the first ballot.
andybiggs, mccarthy, housespeaker, republicans
338
2022-12-14
Wednesday, 14 December 2022 05:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved