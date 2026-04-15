Calif. Gov. Candidate: Dems Covered for Swalwell

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton blamed the state's "Democratic machine" for ignoring an "open secret" about former Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Hilton said on "The Alex Marlow Show" that allegations surrounding Swalwell had circulated for months among political insiders, arguing that it was "inconceivable" that top Democrats were unaware as Swalwell rose within party ranks.

"It was an open secret," Hilton said, adding that sources ranging from reporters to individuals connected to California's political establishment had long been aware of concerns about Swalwell's behavior.

Swalwell, once viewed as a leading Democrat contender in the California governor's race, resigned from Congress on Tuesday and ended his campaign after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

At least five women accused Swalwell of misconduct, including one who alleged he drugged and raped her. Swalwell has denied the claims.

Hilton said the controversy exposes broader issues in California's Democrat leadership, accusing party figures and powerful institutions of prioritizing political power over accountability.

"All their endless sanctimonious lectures about their values and all this ... specifically on women and 'Me Too' and gender, it's all BS," Hilton said. "They only care about their power.

"And that's what's been exposed by this. It's not just Swalwell personally. It's the total rottenness and corruption of the Democrat regime in California."

Hilton also pointed to endorsements Swalwell received from prominent unions and political figures prior to his resignation, suggesting that party leaders had been actively consolidating support behind him despite the allegations.

Political observers say Swalwell's exit reshapes the already crowded gubernatorial race, leaving billionaire Tom Steyer and former Rep. Katie Porter as top Democrat contenders.

Both candidates represent different wings of the party, with Steyer closely tied to California's aggressive climate policies and Porter aligned with progressive economic reforms.

Hilton criticized those policies as contributing to California’s high cost of living, linking them to what he described as years of Democrat mismanagement.

"This adds up to a level of anger at this regime in California," Hilton said, arguing that voters are increasingly frustrated with rising costs, regulation, and what he called a lack of accountability in state government.

Polling has shown growing dissatisfaction among Californians who believe the state is heading in the wrong direction, creating an opening for Republicans in a traditionally blue state.

Hilton, who has positioned himself as a reform-minded outsider, said the GOP has a prime opportunity if it unites behind one candidate.

"We've got a shot this year," he said.

Analysts note that California's "top-two" primary system, in which the two highest vote-getters advance regardless of party, could play a decisive role.

Hilton warned that Democrats could still consolidate support and secure both general election spots if Republicans remain divided.