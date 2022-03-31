Sen. Graham to Vote Against Justice Jackson's Confirmation

Despite being a vocal critic of Democrats' obstruction of past conservative justices, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he will not rubber-stamp Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

"I oppose and will vote against the nomination of Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court," Graham wrote in a series of tweets Thursday, explaining his opposition.

"My decision is based upon her record of judicial activism, flawed sentencing methodology regarding child pornography cases, and a belief that Judge Jackson will not be deterred by the plain meaning of the law when it comes to liberal causes," he added.

Graham had some headlining moments in Jackson's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, but still tweeted she is one of "exceptionally good character."

"However, her record is overwhelming in its lack of a steady judicial philosophy and a tendency to achieve outcomes in spite of what the law requires or common sense would dictate," he continued.

Graham was the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee when Republicans held the majority and the gavel, but he remained a pivot figure in challenging Jackson's confirmation earlier this month.

"After a thorough review of Judge Jackson's record and information gained at the hearing from an evasive witness, I now know why Judge Jackson was the favorite of the radical left," Graham concluded.

While many Republicans might vote against Jackson's confirmation, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has come out to support her and would be expected to vote with the 48 Democrats and two independents in confirming her to the Supreme Court.