Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Graham Right in Arguments Against SCOTUS Nominee

Rep. Ralph Norman on Wednesday defended his fellow South Carolina lawmaker, Sen. Lindsey Graham, saying he was right with his arguments during confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, telling Newsmax that the federal judge is a "total liberal" whose "record should be exposed," on her defense of Guantanamo detainees and her sentencing record on sexual offenders.

"Imagine letting killers loose who willingly killed Americans," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's not just this with this nominee. She's a total liberal who believes in reducing sentences for sex criminals, people convicted of sex crimes against children by 40% to 50% of what the sentence should be. But Lindsey's exactly right, and her record should be exposed."

Graham on Tuesday left Jackson's confirmation hearing shortly after questioning her about her defense of Guantanamo detainees while she was an attorney, reports CNN.

Wednesday, Norman accused her of having had "rulings that are against everything our Constitution is for," and said he is glad Graham is exposing her and hopes "other senators will follow suit."

Meanwhile, the votes are in favor of Jackson's confirmation, Norman conceded, but still said he thinks that "with all what's going on in this country that's totally destroying America and looking to put a person on the court like this who is such a radical leftist. I think America should take notice of it and persuade their Congress or that particular Senate member as to why they object."

Norman also on Wednesday praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing into law a bill that bans teachers for grades K-3 to speak to their students about gender identity or sexual orientation and also spoke out about the outcry over transgender swimmer Lia Thomas' national championship win.

"DeSantis has done a tremendous job as governor," said Norman, also speaking out against critical race theory (CRT) being taught in schools, at any level.

"Critical race theory does not fit in preparing for a future job, to compete with others all over the world," said Norman.

Meanwhile, DeSantis on Tuesday signed a proclamation declaring that Thomas did not win the NCAA championship, but instead, that runner-up Emma Weyant, a Florida resident and University of Virginia student, was the true winner of the women's race, reports NBC News.

"The thought of us even having to discuss this is really embarrassing," said Norman. "[There is] no place to for them to keep the education system down, which CRT is doing and which men competing against women in sports is doing. Really?" said Norman.

