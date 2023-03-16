×
kentucky | firearm bans | second amendment | gun rights | andy beshear

Ky. Positioning Itself as Model for 2nd Amendment 'Sanctuary State'

By    |   Thursday, 16 March 2023 06:13 PM EDT

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky passed legislation to make the state a Second Amendment sanctuary — prohibiting authorities from enforcing federal firearm bans.

If approved, House Bill 153 will require that local law enforcement and state agencies be barred from assisting the Biden administration in its prohibitions of firearms, ammunition, or gun accessories.

Any rule or policy that would enforce or cooperate with a federal ban on the weapons, including public funds and resources, would also be disallowed.

The bill, initially forwarded by Republican state Rep. Josh Bray, passed Kentucky's state House in a 78-19 vote last month, which was largely along party lines.

On Wednesday, the state Senate sent the bill to Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear's desk with the support of over two-thirds of the chamber. Three Republican state senators — Danny Carroll, David Givens, and Chris McDaniel — joined six Democrats in voting against it.

"Right now, we have a president in the Oval Office who is executive order happy. And he just recently issued another executive order to enforce more strict gun laws," proclaimed GOP state Sen. Lindsey Tichenor, per ABC's WHAS 11.

Tichenor is referencing President Joe Biden's executive order unveiled Tuesday seeking to increase the number of background checks conducted before gun sales.

Gov. Beshear has not indicated whether he would approve the measure.

According to the Louisville Courier Journal, the governor has 10 days to either sign the bill into law, let it become law without a signature, or veto it.

In addition to Biden's order, the move comes as congressional Democrats have signaled the need for stricter gun control amid several high-profile mass shootings in recent months, The Hill noted.

Lawmakers will meet Thursday before adjourning for the veto period, which is set to end in late March. After that, the Kentucky General Assembly's 2023 legislative session will conclude.

