Poll: Paxton's Lead Over Cornyn Drops in Texas GOP Primary

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton continues to lead Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in the Senate Republican primary, though his lead is starting to shrink, according to a new survey from Texas Southern University's Barbara Jordan Public Policy Research and Survey Center.

Paxton leads Cornyn 44% to 39% with 17% of voters undecided. A poll in May had Paxton leading Cornyn by 9 points. In a three-way race with Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, Paxton leads Cornyn 35% to 30% with Hunt trailing at 22%, and 13% of voters undecided.

Other polls had shown Paxton with a double-digit lead, though a survey released by Emerson College last week had Cornyn leading Paxton 30% to 29%.

The Barbara Jordan Public Policy Research and Survey Center poll was taken Aug. 6-12 among 1,500 likely Texas Republican primary voters and had a margin of error of 2.53 percentage points.

The Senate Leadership Fund, the Senate GOP super PAC, has estimated it will need to spend as much as $70 million to reelect Cornyn.

Paxton has faced headaches in his personal life after his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, filed for divorce on "biblical grounds."

Cornyn, first elected in 2002, is seeking a fifth term.