GOP Committee Rebukes Paxton After Divorce News

The Senate GOP campaign committee spoke out against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, announced her plans to divorce him on "biblical" grounds.

"What Ken Paxton has put his family through is truly repulsive and disgusting," National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez said Thursday, reports The Hill. "No one should have to endure what Angela Paxton has, and we pray for her as she chooses to stand up for herself and her family during this difficult time."

Paxton posted on social media Thursday that she is divorcing her husband on "biblical grounds," ending their 38 years of marriage.

In her divorce filing, Angela Paxton alleged her husband had committed adultery and said they had not been living in the same home for more than a year, The Texas Tribune reported.

"I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation,” Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, posted on X. "But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage."

The attorney general, who is campaigning against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in the primary for the 2026 midterm elections, wrote on X that the "pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny" led him and his wife to "start a new chapter."

The NRSC, which generally endorses incumbents, is backing Cornyn's reelection bid.

The looming divorce comes after Ken Paxton's impeachment in the Texas state House in 2023. His state Senate trial, where he was acquitted, aired allegations that he'd been involved in an extramarital affair. His wife, in her role as a state senator, attended the trial but didn't vote.

Ken Paxton has faced several legal and political scandals after the acquittal, The Texas Tribune reported.

Prosecutors last year dropped a nine-year-old case on security fraud allegations against the attorney general.

In addition, he fought his way through a federal investigation into allegations of corruption that his former aides had lodged with the FBI, and overcame an attempt from the State Bar of Texas to sanction him over his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

But Ken Paxton's legal woes have not affected his ability to win elections, as he won reelection twice, but the divorce filing could play into continued attempts from Cornyn to attack him on matters of ethics.

Ken Paxton's Senate campaign, meanwhile, said on Friday it has raised $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, The Hill reported.

The pro-Cornyn Texans for a Conservative Majority PAC has not released the current fundraising haul, but said this month it brought in $10.9 million during the quarter after the attorney general launched his campaign.

Cornyn also raised $2.5 million in the first quarter of the year, bringing him into the second quarter with $5.7 million cash on hand.

Most polls are showing Ken Paxton ahead of Cornyn in the March primary, but some show him behind when other candidates are figured into the mix.