Tags: ken paxton | house impeachment managers | complaint

Texas AG Paxton Filing Criminal Complaints Against Impeachment Managers

By    |   Monday, 09 October 2023 10:59 AM EDT

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton plans to file criminal complaints against the state House Board of Managers after they allegedly released his personal information to the public, The Daily Caller reported.

Paxton claims that House impeachment managers wanted to threaten him with intent to harm him after they released his home address in a document on Oct. 2, after the end of his impeachment trial in which he was acquitted.

"My family and I receive multiple threats of violence. The Legislature passed an anti-doxing law to stop the far left from using intimidation tactics like leaking or releasing personal information that would allow nefarious individuals to do harm to elected officials. The impeachment managers clearly have a desire to threaten me with harm when they released this information last week," Paxton said in a statement to the Daily Caller.

He added, "I’m imploring their local prosecutors in each individual district to investigate the criminal offenses that have been committed."

Paxton said that he will cite Texas Statute 42.074 in his complaint, which states that "a person commits an offense if the person posts on a publicly accessible website the residence address or telephone number of an individual with the intent to cause harm or a threat of harm to the individual or a member of the individual’s family or household."

Paxton plans on filing his complaint on Monday morning with the county prosecutor for each manager.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


