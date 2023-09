Following the news that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton would be acquitted on all 16 articles of impeachment, Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for an audit of how taxpayer money was spent throughout the process.

"Millions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted on this impeachment," Patrick stated after votes were cast in Paxton's impeachment trial, according to The Hill.

"I'm going to call next week for a full audit of all taxpayer money spent by the House from the beginning of their investigation in March to their final bills they get from their lawyers."

Paxton was accused of using his office to benefit a friend and campaign donor, real estate developer Nate Paul.