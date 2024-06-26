Former Atlanta Mayor Bottoms to Join Biden Campaign

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta and a former White House adviser will join President Joe Biden's reelection campaign as a senior adviser, Ebony magazine reports.

Bottoms previously served as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee and as mayor of Atlanta from 2018 until 2022, the same year she became head of the White House Office of Public Engagement, leaving about a year later.

"We often say that each election is the most important election of our lifetime," Bottoms told Ebony. "This one absolutely is. We spent four years tormented by the policies and erratic behavior of [former President] Donald Trump and another four years of promised retribution to his political enemies is just the tip of the iceberg of the chaos that he will once again bring to America."

The Biden campaign welcomed her aboard.

"From the very beginning, as one of the first elected officials to endorse Joe Biden during the summer in 2019, Mayor Bottoms has been a valuable and trusted advisor to the President," Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement.

She added that Bottoms "led both the city of Atlanta and the White House Office of Public Engagement with strength and has the accomplishments to show for it. We couldn't be more excited that she will be joining the campaign and utilizing her expertise to direct efforts across key departments."

The announcement comes just a day before the first head-to-head debate of the 2024 presidential election between Biden and Trump, and a day after the Atlanta Journal-Constitution released a new poll showing Trump leading Biden in the Peach State.