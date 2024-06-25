AJC Poll: Trump Holds 5-Point Lead in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump holds a 5-point lead over President Joe Biden in battleground Georgia, according to a new Atlanta-Journal Constitution/University of Georgia survey released Tuesday.

Trump holds a 43% to 38% advantage over Biden, according to the poll, published two days before the first presidential debate of 2024.

The delta between the two is outside the 3.1-point margin of error in the poll.

Another 9% say they would vote for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has not yet qualified to appear on the Georgia ballot but is expected to, and 8% say they are undecided.

Roughly 70% of respondents say they believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. More young voters polled say the country is "on the wrong track" compared to any other age group.

Only 12% of voters between the ages of 19 and 29 say they would vote for Biden, according to the AJC/UGA poll.

About 70% of Georgia’s Black voters say they will back Biden, but that’s down from 88% seen in a 2020 exit poll.

About 17% of respondents say they are more likely to vote for Trump in November following his conviction in the New York paperwork trial. About 25% say they are less likely. A total of 56% say the conviction makes no difference on how they plan to vote.

Biden won Georgia by less than 12,000 votes in the 2020 election.

RealClearPolitics on Tuesday showed Trump averaging a 4.0% lead over Biden in the Peach State.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, and Biden will meet at 9 p.m. Thursday in CNN’s Atlanta studios for the debate.

The AJC/UGA poll was conducted June 11-22 among 1,000 likely Georgia voters.