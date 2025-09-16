FBI's Patel Calls Sen. Schiff 'Buffoon,' 'Fraud'

FBI Director Kash Patel lashed out at Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Tuesday, calling him a "buffoon" and a "fraud" during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing.

The argument broke out after Schiff pressed Patel with questions suggesting he dismissed FBI agents or removed them from cases at the White House’s direction for political reasons.

Schiff then tried to pull information from Patel relating to the prison transfer of convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, associate of the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

When Schiff asked if he thought the American people were stupid, Patel launched into a nearly 90-second verbal attack against the senator, shouting over Schiff.

"No, I think the American people believe the truth that I'm not in the weeds on the everyday movements of inmates," Patel said.

"What I am doing is protecting this country, providing historic reform, and combating the weaponization of intelligence by the likes of you.

"We have countlessly proven you to be a liar in Russiagate, in Jan. 6. You are the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate. You're a disgrace to this institution and an utter coward."

Schiff was able to get in a few words: "I'm not surprised."

Patel yelled over him.

"I'm not surprised that you continue to lie from your perch and put on a show so you can go raise money for your charade. You are a political buffoon at best," Patel said.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, got control of the hearing after repeatedly banging his gavel and saying: "Both of you be quiet."

Patel and Schiff have had a tumultuous series of encounters going back to 2017, when Patel was an investigator for the House and was involved in uncovering government surveillance of the incoming Trump administration team.

Their difficulties have persisted through Patel's nomination to be FBI director and during his tenure.