FBI Chief Patel: Epstein Didn't Traffic Underage Girls for Others

FBI Director Kash Patel vowed to release all the files on Jeffrey Epstein they are legally allowed to during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday.

Under questioning from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., Patel said he had not reviewed the entirety of the Epstein files "but a good amount."

Patel said there was no credible information that Epstein, the disgraced New York financier, trafficked young women for anyone besides himself.

"If there were [evidence], I would bring the case yesterday that he trafficked to other individuals. And the information we have, again, is limited," Patel said. "We will release everything we are legally permitted to do so. We are continuing to work with the House on the subpoena request. We have substantially complied with it. But we will continue to release whatever we are legally permitted to do so."

Kennedy warned Patel the issue is not going to go away.

"I think you're gonna have to do more to satisfy the American people's understandable curiosity in that regard," Kennedy said.

Patel conceded the information they release would not satisfy everyone.

"The Department of Justice and the FBI never releases information on investigations that are not credible, and we don't release the names of victims who aren't credible, but at the same time, we don't release the names of victims who were credible," Patel said. "The information we are releasing now is historic, and it is also to the maximum capacity that the law allows."

He added: "I know that's not going to satisfy many, many, many people, but if they wanted it done right, then the investigation from its origination should have been done right, and [Epstein] should not have been given a 'get out of jail free card' to do jail on the weekends for 12 hours a day, and he should have been investigated fully for the entirety of his crime and criminal enterprise, not just from 1997 to 2001."

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, asked Patel why the Justice Department's memo saying Epstein did not have a client list was unsigned.

"Would you prefer I use autopen?" Patel shot back.