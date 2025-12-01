Leavitt: Migrant Threat 'Remains Real, Urgent'

Migrants let into the country by President Joe Biden have become public safety threats, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday.

"The border is now secure, thanks to President [Donald] Trump. But the threat in our interior remains real and urgent," she told reporters during a press briefing.

The Trump administration has put in place a number of restrictive immigration policies since two National Guard members were shot near the White House last week.

The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan, entered the U.S. as part of Operation Allies Welcome after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

He was granted asylum by the Trump administration this year.

Leavitt called the Afghanistan withdrawal "one of the most embarrassing moments in the history of our great country" and said Americans "continue to live with the deadly consequences of Joe Biden's horrific leadership."

"[Biden's] public safety threats are already inside our land," she added.

"President Trump was elected on a promise to find and remove them. He has already taken significant steps and made significant progress toward fulfilling this promise.

"But there is more work to be done, because President Trump believes that he has a sacred obligation to reverse the calamity of mass, unchecked migration into our country.

"As a result, the Trump administration is actively reexamining all of the Afghans imported into the country by Joe Biden. Any individual who threatens our national security for our citizenry will be subject to removal," she added.