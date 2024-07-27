Sanders Vows to Help Get Harris Elected to Defeat Trump

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says he will work hard to get Kamala Harris elected as president, but isn't endorsing her just yet.

"I'm going to do everything I can to defeat Donald Trump, clearly the most dangerous president in our history, somebody who doesn't believe in democracy, in the right of women to control their own bodies. ... This guy thinks climate change is a hoax in the midst of us experiencing the warmest day on Earth on record. So he has got to be defeated," Sanders told MSNBC Friday.

On particular commitments he wanted from Harris, Sanders noted lifting the cap on taxable income to extend the life of Social Security, expanding Medicare to cover dental, hearing, and vision, canceling all student debt, raising the minimum wage to a living wage, putting a cap on rising rents, building millions of units of affordable housing, and dealing with the childcare crisis.

"We can do those things and more and make it clear to the working class that we are prepared to take on the big money interests who have never had it so good," he said.

"But, look," Sanders noted, "we cannot — this country cannot, in my view, just tolerate Donald Trump getting elected, so I am out there, I work hard, and I am going to do everything I can to make sure that Harris is our next president. But, I just am trying — you know, it pains me, again, coming from a working-class background that so many workers, especially white workers, are turning their backs on the Democratic Party."

"And I think we can bring them in if we give them an understanding: we know what is going on in their lives, the pain they are experiencing, and that we have an agenda, so that their kids are not going to have a lower standard of living than they do, so they can afford to go to a doctor, so that it can be easier for them to join a union, so that we raise the minimum wage. These are not radical ideas, and the Democratic Party has got to start addressing them at every level."