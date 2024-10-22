Report: Harris May Have Lifted Portions of Colleague's 2007 Testimony

Vice President Kamala Harris may have lifted portions of a 2007 congressional testimony from a Republican colleague, according to a review of her past statements by the Washington Free Beacon.

When Harris was district attorney for the city of San Francisco, she testified before Congress on behalf of the John R. Justice Prosecutors and Defenders Incentive Act of 2007. The bill was designed to encourage top legal talent to consider public service by offering a student-loan repayment program for state and local prosecutors.

The bill, although never passed, received bipartisan support and was effectively argued by Harris that many district attorneys' offices were short-staffed due to the high debt burden of law school, forcing many experienced prosecutors to leave for private sector jobs.

The Free Beacon reported that Harris' testimony appears to have been lifted, almost in its entirety, from the testimony given by Paul Logli, a Republican, who was district attorney of Winnebago County, Illinois, two months earlier.

The Free Beacon noted that Harris' prepared statement had identical typos from Logli's testimony such as missing punctuation and mistaken plurals.

Logli told Newsmax that he did not view Harris' testimony as plagiarism. The national district attorneys association prepared the remarks for him, he said, adding that the organization likely did the same for Harris, which could account for the strong similarity.

Harris's testimony contained additional paragraphs that were not in Logli's, the Free Beacon feports.

The Free Beacon conclueded 1,200 words of Harris' 1,500-word statement, submitted to the House of Representaties, appeared lifted from Logli's remarks to the U.S. Senate.

Last week, Harris was revealed to have plagiarized portions of her 2009 book, "Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor's Plan to Make Us Safer." The allegations first came from Austrian Stefan Weber and were further verified by conservative investigative journalist Christopher Rufo.