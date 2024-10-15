Victor Hanson to Newsmax: Media Won't Cover Harris Plagiarism Story

Vice President Kamala Harris' plagiarism is more serious than the New York Times suggests, Senior Hoover Institution Fellow Victor Davis Hanson told Newsmax on Tuesday. The paper on Monday downplayed allegations Harris copied passages for her 2009 book, "Smart on Crime." The outlet quoted an expert who said Harris' "lapses" were "not serious," and that the material she copied amounted to "descriptions of programs or statistical information that appear elsewhere."

Hanson told "Finnerty" host Rob Finnerty, "I've been in the academic world for 50 years. I've never heard that excuse. I've had colleagues that I've known that have plagiarized. I mean, I didn't know them personally, but I know of their cases where they plagiarized news releases, information bulletins from corporations. It didn't matter if it was not their own intellectual content. And, or, it was somebody else's that was not footnoted and acknowledged. That was a, that was a fireable offense. And everybody knows it."

He continued, "They know that she plagiarized from Wikipedia, and she didn't even plagiarize it correctly. She, she copied some of it a little bit wrongly. And then misinterpreted what the Wikipedia entry said. It was one, it was much more flagrant than the college, than [former Harvard President] Claudine Gay's example."

Gay stepped down in January after just six months in the post amid plagiarism allegations and other controversies.

Hanson said the New York Times and other media outlets will never cover the Harris plagiarism story because "they know right now that if they were to run with that story, they could lose 100,000 votes in 3 or 4 states, and they're not going to do it because — they're just not going to do it. They don't care about the integrity of the profession anymore."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com