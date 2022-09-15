VP Harris Seems to Support MLK Conspiracy Theory in Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris was accused of promoting a conspiracy theory on Thursday after she said in an interview that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated "because he was bringing together the civil rights movement with the workers."

In an interview about the labor movement with The Nation, Harris talked about the United Farm Workers and the grape boycotts the group spearheaded during her childhood.

"This is the stuff that you know that we have to remind people of," she said. "This is why Dr. King was assassinated, because he was bringing together the civil rights movement with the workers. It was the sanitation workers" that King marched with in Memphis.

"He saw the alignment, and saw the power, of bringing these groups together that seemingly had nothing in common and had everything in common," she said. "And we were on the verge of a merger of that; an understanding that the priorities and the issues [of civil rights and the labor movement] are inextricably linked."

The Washington Free Beacon wrote that "Harris seemingly endorsed a popular conspiracy theory that government agencies conspired to assassinate King because in the last years of his life the civil rights icon shifted his focus to organized labor."

The news outlet goes on to say that "Harris is the latest Biden administration official to push an unfounded conspiracy theory" despite noting that a 1999 jury "concluded the government did conspire to kill King," a conclusion that the Free Beacon states "there is no evidence to support."

Harris' office did not respond to the Free Beacon's request for comment.