VP Harris Says of SCOTUS' Abortion Decision 'We Had Supposedly Evolved'

Vice President Kamala Harris slammed the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Saturday, characterizing it as "problematic on so many levels."

While making an appearance at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Harris said, "We have to recognize we're a nation that was founded on certain principles that are grounded in the concept of freedom and liberty. We also know that we've had a history in this country of government trying to claim ownership over human bodies."

Harris added, "We had supposedly evolved from that time and that way of thinking. So this is very problematic on so many levels."

On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (5-4 decision) and upheld the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case (6-3 decision), which dealt with a Mississippi law banning abortion at 15 weeks.

The high court rulings led to a flurry of lawsuits in states opposing so-called "trigger laws" that automatically implement abortion restrictions following the SCOTUS decisions.

"The Supreme Court, with the Dobbs decision, for the first time in the history of our nation took a constitutional right that had been recognized and took it from the women of America — took a constitutional right," said Harris.

The U.S. Constitution doesn't contain any specific references to "abortion." However, Harris might have been alluding to "protection of privacy" with the above quote.

Regarding the Dobbs ruling, Harris labeled it "outrageous," and then called on the masses to make their voices heard in the coming weeks.

"This is a serious matter," Harris said. "It requires all of us to speak up, speak out and to be active."