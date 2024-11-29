WATCH TV LIVE

Hotel Employee With Loaded Gun Arrested During Harris Stay

Friday, 29 November 2024 03:39 PM EST

An employee at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco was arrested this week after he brought a weapon to work while Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband were staying there on their way back to Washington, D.C., from their postelection vacation in Hawaii. 

The man, who was not publicly identified, was detained at about 7 a.m. Tuesday by U.S. Secret Service, after he allegedly tried to bring a loaded firearm into the hotel during a dignitary's visit, according to the San Francisco Police Department, reports ABC 7 News.

The man was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of Tarrant County, Texas, located just west of Dallas. Police seized his weapon and charged him with carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in public. 

Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, checked out of the hotel Tuesday afternoon. The SFPD said the department does not believe the man who was arrested posed a credible threat.

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

Friday, 29 November 2024 03:39 PM
