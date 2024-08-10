Trump Campaign: Purpose of NY Times Poll to 'Depress Support'

President Donald Trump's campaign is once again striking back at polls it says are designed to aid the Harris campaign, responding to the New York Times/Siena College poll Saturday that showed Trump down 4 points in the critical battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Tony Fabrizio, chief pollster for Donald J. Trump for President and the Republican National Committee, in a memorandum to the campaign's senior leadership team, said the methodology used "helpfully included the recalled 2020 presidential vote between" Trump and President Joe Biden.

"They have dramatically understated President Trump's support both among all registered voters and in their likely-voter model. In each state, the gap between the survey's recalled 2020 vote and the reported 2020 election results is more than the margin between Kamala Harris and President Trump. Once again, we see a series of public surveys released with the clear intent and purpose of depressing support for President Trump," Fabrizio wrote.

When asked if the 2024 election were held today, The NY Times/Siena College poll found that 50% of respondents in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania chose Harris compared to 46% for Trump.

"@nytimes/@SienaResearch MISSED every swing state in 2020 Final Poll by 5 points or more in FAVOR of Biden/Harris," California congressional candidate David Giglio posted on X.

Giglio pointed out that the Wisconsin prediction was off by 10.93 percentage points. The Times predicted Biden would win by 11 percentage points and he won by only .7 of a percentage point. The Times predicted Ohio would go to Biden by 1 point, and Trump ended up winning the state by more than 8 percentage points, according to the candidate's post.

Fabrizio said Trump leads independents by 1 and "has more than doubled his support among black voters since 2020."

"This is nothing new, as NYT / Siena College polls have historically understated President Trump’s vote share," he wrote.