New Harris Ad Tries to Paint Dem Nominee as Tough on Border

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has released an advertisement that tries to portray the Democrat presidential nominee as tough on illegal immigration, even though the crisis has escalated to record heights during her time as President Joe Biden's border czar.

"Kamala Harris has spent decades fighting violent crime," the narrator says at the beginning of the 30-second spot, referencing her time as district attorney in San Francisco and as California's attorney general. A copy of the ad was posted to X Friday.

"As a border state prosecutor, she took on drug cartels and jailed gang members for smuggling weapons and drugs across the border," the narrator says. "As vice president, she backed the toughest border control bill in decades. And as president, she will hire thousands more border agents and crack down on fentanyl and human trafficking.

"Fixing the border is tough. So is Kamala Harris."

The ad reportedly is running in Arizona and Nevada.

Harris appears to be trying to deflect attention away from the crisis at the southern border that has occurred under her watch, with reports of 10 million or more illegal immigrants entering the country, along with a record number of American deaths from fentanyl poisoning and growing rates of violent crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

"Kamala Harris released a new TV ad on the border today," Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, wrote in a post on X. "She hasn't visited the border in 1,141 days. If Border Czar Kamala can't secure the border in 4 years, why should the American people give her four more?"

Wrote former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer in a post on X: "This is the new Harris ad — you have to wonder how stupid they think voters are to believe she was 'tough on the border'"

Newsmax reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.