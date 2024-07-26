Kamala Harris Appears on Drag TV Show

Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic Party's presidential nominee, made a surprise appearance on drag queen RuPaul's reality competition TV show.

Taped weeks before President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid Sunday, the "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" episode with Harris begins streaming Friday on Paramount Plus, Variety reported.

The vice president has garnered support for the presidential nomination from among most influential Democrats since Biden's announcement.

Harris made a surprise appearance on the TV show's season finale, and she encouraged Americans to register to vote.

"Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride," Harris says in a preview clip released Thursday.

"So, as we fight back against these attacks, let's all remember no one is alone. We are all in this together, and your vote is your power. So please make sure your voice is heard this November and register to vote at vote.com."

Harris joined Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as politicians who have appeared on the drag series. AOC served as a judge in 2020, and Pelosi encouraged Americans to vote in 2022.

Most "Drag Race" episodes end with the drag queens on the runway, hoisting signs with phrases like "You better vote!" with the vote.gov link, through which users can register to vote, CNN reported.

Breitbart reported Thursday that drag entertainers have established a new PAC to "educate, invigorate, and motivate the LGBTQ voter base," emphasizing support for Democrat candidates such as Harris.

Drag PAC is expected to channel funds to Democrat candidates who have shown support for drag performers and transgender rights.