Drag Queens Launch Drag PAC to Support Democrats

Drag entertainers have established a new PAC to "educate, invigorate, and motivate the LGBTQ voter base," emphasizing support for Democratic candidates like Vice President Kamala Harris, Breitbart reported.

"DRAG PAC is a collective of DRAG entertainers and seasoned queer professionals who have banded together to educate, invigorate and motivate the LGBTQ voter base to create a community of empowered and informed citizens that participate in the democratic process, amplifying the values and issues that affect them as unique but equal American citizens," according to the political action committee's ActBlue Democratic donations website.

Drag PAC is expected to channel funds to Democratic candidates who have shown support for drag performers and transgender rights.

Kevin Akeem Bertin, also known by his stage name "Monet X Change," emphasized the importance of voting, saying, "Every single vote counts, y'all. And if you're not casting yours, then you're letting someone else snatch the crown."

Another performer, "Miss Peppermint," said, "How you vote matters, And it literally defines the future of not just the country, but your cities, your communities, and your people."

A Drag PAC launch video underscored the importance of voter participation, pointing out that 80 million eligible voters “did not vote in the last election.”

Drag queens, while often conflated with transgender individuals, are typically professional crossdressers who satirize and mimic heterosexual women rather than claim a female identity. This distinction has led to criticism from some feminists who feel that drag performances perpetuate harmful stereotypes about women.

"I feel very uncomfortable with this depiction of womanhood, which seems to me to be straight out of a porn movie," a self-described feminist campaigner, writer, and investigative journalist, Julie Bindel, remarked in 2022.

Despite these criticisms, there is overlap between the drag community and transgender advocacy.