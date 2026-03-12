Olympian Humphries Gives Trump Order of Ikkos Medal

Olympic bobsled star Kaillie Humphries presented President Donald Trump with her Order of Ikkos medal during a White House event Thursday celebrating Women's History Month, catching the president off guard with the tribute.

Speaking from the podium, Humphries said the award carries special meaning for U.S. Olympic medalists and is intended to recognize someone who played an important role in helping an athlete succeed.

"Every Olympic medalist in the United States gets an Order of Ikkos that they get to hand to somebody in honor and recognition of somebody who's made a meaningful contribution to their journey to the podium, because Olympic medals are never achieved alone," Humphries said, according to the New York Post.

She then announced that she had selected Trump as the recipient.

"I'm so honored to present this, my Order of Ikkos medal, to you, Donald Trump," she said.

Humphries, a three-time Olympic gold medalist who also captured two bronze medals at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games, said she wanted to spotlight Trump's positions on women's athletics and family issues.

The Order of Ikkos, named for the earliest known coach in Ancient Greece, is typically awarded by Olympians to a coach, trainer, or mentor. Humphries, however, said her choice was driven by Trump's backing of policies that she says protect female athletes.

"I want to recognize the support and the impact you've had on women's sports ... specifically, standing up to keep biological women in women's sports, to keep the field of play safe and allow for fair competition," she said.

Humphries also praised Trump's policies "creating greater access to IVF [in vitro fertilization], so families, like mine, can continue to grow."

Reflecting on her personal experience, Humphries said she welcomed a child in 2024 after a "2 1/2-year process through IVF," despite skepticism from some that she would ever return to elite competition.

Trump, clearly pleased by the gesture, responded immediately from the stage.

"Wow! I knew I liked her!" the president said after receiving the honor.