Trump Blasts Politicized Justice: Biden's US 'Radicalized Mess,' 'Going to Hell'

A politicized Justice Department and weaponized investigations were called out by former President Donald Trump in a pair of statements Sunday, noting the witch-hunts on Steve Bannon and Jan. 6, while ignoring of allegations of election fraud.

Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement:

"This country has perhaps never done to anyone what they have done to Steve Bannon and they are looking to do it to others, also. If they would be so tough with China, Russia, and the world, who no longer respects us, maybe our country would not be failing at a level at which we have never seen before. We never talk about making our country great, and it is now heading in an unthinkable direction with the Afghanistan withdrawal, open borders, inflation, woke everything, and so much more. The USA is a radicalized mess!"

Bannon is the first American to be indicted by the Justice Department for contempt of Congress when executive privilege has been asserted. Bannon has delayed complying with a Jan. 6 committee subpoena as Trump's legal team has an ongoing legal challenge to the release of privileged documents and communications with former advisers to the Trump administration, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Trump noted the two-tiered justice and hypocrisy in another Save America PAC statement Sunday morning.

"Why aren't they investigating the people and states who cheated on the election causing the protest of Jan. 6?" Trump wrote. "Why aren't they investigating the people who ruthlessly and violently burned down and took over Democrat-run cities, beating and murdering people along the way?

"Instead they are viciously investigating those who protested the Nov. 3 presidential election, the Crime of the Century. No investigations on election fraud, but if anybody was near the Capitol waving an American flag, they've had nothing but trouble.

"American Patriots are not going to allow this subversion of justice to continue, including the use of prosecutors, local, state, and federal, to torment and destroy innocent people. All this, while our country is going to hell!"

Meadows told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Friday that Democrats are desperately trying to keep the focus on Jan. 6 to distract from the failures of the Biden administration.

"Americans are seeing this is an attempt to really keep the focus on Jan. 6 and not on their failing Biden administration policy," Meadows told host Rob Schmitt.

Democrats are using a playbook they have been following during the Trump era: Concoct a narrative and keep selling it until it becomes adopted by the media, which gobbles up selectively spun leaks, Meadows added.

"They have a track record of doing that: You know what they'll do is they'll selectively leak," Meadows said. "We saw that during the impeachment. We've seen that with the Steele dossier. They leak out little parts of it when they know better and, sadly, it hurts their reputation."