A federal judge on Monday blocked the government downsizing team created by President Donald Trump and spearheaded by billionaire Elon Musk from accessing sensitive data maintained by the U.S. Education Department and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman in Greenbelt, Maryland issued the temporary restraining order at the behest of a coalition of labor unions who argued the agencies wrongly granted Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency access to records containing personal information on millions of Americans.