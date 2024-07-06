Judge Cannon Delays Deadlines in Trump Classified Docs Case

On Saturday and for the second time, Judge Aileen Cannon granted former President Donald Trump delays in his classified document case following the Supreme Court's decision last month to grant partial presidential immunity.

Cannon granted stays of the July 8 deadline for expert disclosures and the July 10 deadline for the defense to disclose information to prosecutors, Forbes reported. She set a new deadline of July 21 for both parties to submit briefs addressing the impact of presidential immunity on the case.

On Mnday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on Trump's claim of immunity. The ruling established that presidents generally enjoy "absolute immunity" from charges related to official acts under their "core constitutional powers" and "presumptive immunity" for other acts taken while in office.

In light of the Supreme Court's decision, Trump's attorneys requested additional time to file briefings on the immunity ruling's implications for the documents case. They also sought to pause pretrial activities, arguing that resolving the immunity issue is necessary to mitigate "adverse consequences to the institution of the Presidency" arising from what they called an unconstitutional investigation and prosecution.

In May, Cannon indefinitely extended a key deadline for the defense to disclose which classified materials it would introduce at trial. This major development occurred after Trump's legal team claimed that the Department of Justice's special counsel Jack Smith mishandled evidence by moving certain classified documents out of order.

On July 1, President Joe Biden gave a speech condeming the Supreme Court's decision and calling for voters to "render judgement" in November. Trump's team used Biden's remarks in its filing on Friday.

"The remark explicitly connected the Special Counsel's Office with President Biden's misuse of the criminal justice system to communicate with voters prior to the election," Trump's attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote, according to Politico.