Dem Sen. Tester: Biden Should Step Aside

Democrat Sen. Jon Tester is calling for President Joe Biden to drop his bid for reelection, making him the second U.S. senator, following Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont, to call for the president to step down, reported Spectrum News.

The Montana senator, running for reelection in a deeply red state, said that he supports electing a new Democratic presidential nominee.

"Montanans have put their trust in me to do what is right, and it is a responsibility I take seriously. I have worked with President Biden when it has made Montana stronger, and I've never been afraid to stand up to him when he is wrong," Tester told the Daily Montanan.

Tester told the paper that Biden's commitment to public service and the country should be commended, but he "should not seek reelection to another term."

Tester joins 20 fellow Democrats in elected office to call on Biden to step down.