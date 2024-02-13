×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: johnson | ukraine

House Speaker: Emphatic No on Ukraine Aid Despite Biden's Plea

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 06:07 PM EST

The Republican leader of the US House of Representatives on Tuesday blocked war aid for Ukraine, ignoring President Joe Biden's plea that passing the bill was vital for standing up to "Russian dictator" Vladimir Putin.

Speaker Mike Johnson, who works closely with Biden's likely challenger in the November election Donald Trump, told reporters he has no intention even of allowing a vote on the bill.

"I certainly don't," he said.

The bill was approved in the Senate earlier Tuesday. It includes $95 billion in funding, mostly for the security of pro-Western Ukraine, as well as for the top US strategic priorities of Israel and Taiwan.

At the White House, Biden said that helping US allies -- and particularly coming to the aid of Ukraine as it struggles to fend off a two-year Russian invasion -- is a fundamental responsibility.

"History is watching," said Biden, repeating the phrase five times in televised remarks. "Supporting this bill is standing up to Putin. Opposing it is playing into Putin's hands," the Democrat added.

Biden also lashed out at Trump after the former one-term president encouraged Russia to attack NATO members who failed to meet financial commitments.

"For God’s sake, it's dumb. It's shameful. It's dangerous. It's un-American," Biden said, saying that twice-impeached Trump viewed the Western military alliance as a "protection racket."

"No other president in our history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator."

- Republican maneuvers -

US aid to Ukraine has been paralyzed for months by chaos in Congress, even as Kyiv begs for help to counter increased Russian attacks.

The $95 billion Senate package includes funding for Israel's military and for democratic island Taiwan, but the lion's share -- $60 billion -- would help Ukraine restock ammunition supplies, weapons and other crucial needs.

It passed easily in the Senate when enough Republicans defied Trump's behind-the-scenes maneuvers.

But Johnson then said he could not address Ukraine's security without first having strict new measures to stop illegal migration into the United States across the Mexican border.

"We really do owe it to the American people to get control of that border," he said.

In fact, Democrats in the Senate had already worked with Republicans to craft a joint bill which provided the foreign aid, while at the same time imposing the harshest new US border security measures in decades.

That bill was primed for approval in the Senate when Johnson announced it would be killed in the House.

This prompted the Senate to ditch that version and switch to Tuesday's new foreign-aid-only bill -- which was once again rejected by Johnson.

One Republican senator, Bill Cassidy, lashed out at his party Tuesday after Johnson killed the aid bill.

"I'm incredibly frustrated. I'm frustrated because I feel this is a fundamental dishonesty with the American people," he said.

© AFP 2024


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Republican leader of the US House of Representatives on Tuesday blocked war aid for Ukraine, ignoring President Joe Biden's plea that passing the bill was vital for standing up to "Russian dictator" Vladimir Putin.Speaker Mike Johnson, who works closely with Biden's...
johnson, ukraine
467
2024-07-13
Tuesday, 13 February 2024 06:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved